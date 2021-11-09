West Memphis store clerk thankful for second chance after shot 8 times on the job

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A victim of gun violence who was shot multiple times is speaking out about getting a second chance.

On October 20 at around 4:30 a.m., West Memphis police responded to an armed robbery with shots fired at the Shell gas station off East Broadway.

Officers found the store clerk with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to Regional One Hospital in Memphis in critical condition.

21-year-old Latoya Clark was shot eight times.

“When I did get shot, I thought I was gone, like when I was laying on the floor,” Clark said.

Clark says as a mother of a two-year-old, she is thankful to be alive.

“To know that I didn’t have like any bad life-long injuries, I was good after that and it made me look at like I need to change a lot of stuff,” Clark said.

Clark went on to say she is more determined than ever to get a degree in criminal law to help other victims of gun violence.

“It didn’t do nothing but push me for like that’s what I want to do. I want to make sure nothing like that happens to nobody else,” Clark said.

Police identified the suspect as Damien Morris. Surveillance pictures show him armed inside the store.

Morris was arrested Monday by the Minneapolis Police Department and is now awaiting extradition back to West Memphis.

Clark says it’s a relief to know the suspect has been caught.

“It makes me feel better now, like I’m more relieved than I was when they were looking for him, like I didn’t come out the house at all,” Clark said.

Morris faces charges of attempted murder, first-degree battery, aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault.

