Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Warm start to the week, feeling colder this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:31 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will continue to build in this morning, so it will be mostly cloudy this afternoon. Even with clouds, high temperatures will still be around 70 degrees. Clouds will gradually clear tonight and low temperatures will drop to the lower to upper 40s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 70 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the lower to upper 40s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will start out with some sunshine, but clouds will slowly increase in the afternoon. High temperatures will stay in the lower 70s tomorrow. A cold front will arrive by Thursday morning, which will deliver about a half inch of rain. Rain will be on and off through the early afternoon, but the evening will be dry. Highs will be in the lower 60s with lows in the low to mid 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

WEEKEND: It will feel chilly this weekend with high temperatures in the lower 50s on Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will also feel cool at the start of next week.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Briarcrest Christian School
County commissioner blasts school’s training sessions for parents on ‘gospel response’ to sexuality and gender identity
Crime scene tape
3 suspects on the run after carjacking, shooting at Olive Branch Walmart
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Metro Police praise a North Nashville pastor for stopping Dezire Baganda who pulled out a gun...
Pastor disarms gunman during church service in Nashville, according to police
Memphis apartment fire
Fire causes $650K in damage to apartment complex; 2nd apartment fire kills family dogs

Latest News

Monday evening weather update
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-November 8, 2021
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Beautiful autumn leaves. (Source: CNews/James Gullage)
Breakdown: Why you should leave the leaves
WMC First Alert Weather
70s return, but not for long