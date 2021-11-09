Warm start to the week, feeling colder this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will continue to build in this morning, so it will be mostly cloudy this afternoon. Even with clouds, high temperatures will still be around 70 degrees. Clouds will gradually clear tonight and low temperatures will drop to the lower to upper 40s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 70 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the lower to upper 40s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will start out with some sunshine, but clouds will slowly increase in the afternoon. High temperatures will stay in the lower 70s tomorrow. A cold front will arrive by Thursday morning, which will deliver about a half inch of rain. Rain will be on and off through the early afternoon, but the evening will be dry. Highs will be in the lower 60s with lows in the low to mid 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

WEEKEND: It will feel chilly this weekend with high temperatures in the lower 50s on Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will also feel cool at the start of next week.

