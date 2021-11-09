Advertise with Us
Training sessions on sexuality, gender identity happening today at Briarcrest Christian School

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:30 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South school is set to host meetings Tuesday aimed at teaching parents quote “a gospel response” to sexuality and gender identity.

The meetings are being condemned by organizations like OUTMemphis.

Briarcrest Christian School is a K-12 private school in Memphis

Their training sessions on sexuality and gender aren’t just getting responses from LGBTQ+ organizations, but some local government officials as well.

The invitation they sent to parents reads, “God Made Them Male and Female. And It Was Good. A Gospel Response to Culture’s Gender Theory.”

It also says: “When Superman is rewritten to be a homosexual when parents allow children to choose their genders, and some schools are embracing students for being courageous by ‘coming out’ and considering transitioning...how do you respond biblically?”

Briarcrest Christian School flyer on gender identity session
Briarcrest Christian School flyer on gender identity session(Briarcrest Christian School)

OUTMemphis responded in a statement saying in part: “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this repugnant approach to youth education. We call on the administration of Briarcrest to open their eyes and acknowledge the harm they are inflicting. We call on the parents there to advocate for their children and peers by demanding changes or removing their kids from the school.”

Briarcrest officials have also released their own statement saying it is their “responsibility to teach students about all aspects of biblical truth, including biblical sexuality. In addition, we strive to support parents in their efforts to raise biblically literate children who learn to defend their beliefs with gentleness and respect.”

In a Twitter thread posted Monday, Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer wrote, “There has to be a reckoning with these institutions on the oppression they uphold and the gates they keep.”

Briarcrest is holding two training sessions Tuesday.

  • 8:15 a.m. - 9:15 a.m. at PSarks Chapel
  • 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Briarcrest Christian High School Library

