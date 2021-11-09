Multi-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler blocking traffic on I-240 at I-55
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A serious multi-vehicle crash is blocking traffic where I-240 splits to I-55.
Tennessee Department of Transportation cameras show an 18-wheeler on the side of the ride and another car crashed into a guardrail.
Two of the three southbound lanes are blocked and the right shoulder is blocked.
Emergency crews are already responding to the scene.
We are working to learn of any injuries and the total number of vehicles involved.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.