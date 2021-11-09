Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Multi-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler blocking traffic on I-240 at I-55

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A serious multi-vehicle crash is blocking traffic where I-240 splits to I-55.

Tennessee Department of Transportation cameras show an 18-wheeler on the side of the ride and another car crashed into a guardrail.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on SB 1-240

TRAFFIC ALERT: A crash involving multiple 18-wheelers has traffic stopped at I-240 southbound at I-55. No word on injuries. This is a live look from the TDOT SmartWay camera. https://bit.ly/3wwSmCk

Posted by Action News 5 on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Two of the three southbound lanes are blocked and the right shoulder is blocked.

Emergency crews are already responding to the scene.

We are working to learn of any injuries and the total number of vehicles involved.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Briarcrest Christian School
County commissioner blasts school’s training sessions for parents on ‘gospel response’ to sexuality and gender identity
Crime scene tape
3 suspects on the run after carjacking, shooting at Olive Branch Walmart
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Metro Police praise a North Nashville pastor for stopping Dezire Baganda who pulled out a gun...
Pastor disarms gunman during church service in Nashville, according to police
Hernando Police dashcam video shows an incident from Sept 3, 2020. Adrian Hoyle has since filed...
City of Hernando, police officers sued for alleged use of excessive force

Latest News

Cody Howard
Germantown man reported missing
Victoryia Norman
Memphis police issue City Watch for missing 15-year-old girl
Deadly shooting on Winston Drive
Person found dead after shooting in Frayser
Briarcrest Christian School
Training sessions on sexuality, gender identity happening today at Briarcrest Christian School