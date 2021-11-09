Multi-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler blocking traffic on I-240 at I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A serious multi-vehicle crash is blocking traffic where I-240 splits to I-55.

Tennessee Department of Transportation cameras show an 18-wheeler on the side of the ride and another car crashed into a guardrail.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on SB 1-240 TRAFFIC ALERT: A crash involving multiple 18-wheelers has traffic stopped at I-240 southbound at I-55. No word on injuries. This is a live look from the TDOT SmartWay camera. https://bit.ly/3wwSmCk Posted by Action News 5 on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Two of the three southbound lanes are blocked and the right shoulder is blocked.

Emergency crews are already responding to the scene.

We are working to learn of any injuries and the total number of vehicles involved.

