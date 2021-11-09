Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tiger’s women’s soccer to host NCAA first round match this weekend

UofM women's soccer
UofM women's soccer(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The AAC Tournament Champion Memphis Tigers Women’s Soccer Team is back in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in the last six years.

They will play another Tiger, LSU in the opener.

Memphis will host the first round of the NCAA tourney at the Tiger Track and Soccer Complex on the South Campus this weekend either Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

We’ll give you the date when we get it.

Memphis is one of three AAC teams in the field.

The UofM is 13-4-2. 

LSU is 11-7-1 and coming off an upset win vs Arkansas in the SEC Tournament.

Speaking of the Hogs, Arkansas gets in as a No. 2 seed.

The Razorbacks will host Northwestern State in the first round. 

Tennessee gets a No. 3 seed.

The Vols host Lipscomb of the Atlantic Sun and Ole Miss hosts St. Louis in the first round.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Briarcrest Christian School
County commissioner blasts school’s training sessions for parents on ‘gospel response’ to sexuality and gender identity
Crime scene tape
3 suspects on the run after carjacking, shooting at Olive Branch Walmart
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Metro Police praise a North Nashville pastor for stopping Dezire Baganda who pulled out a gun...
Pastor disarms gunman during church service in Nashville, according to police
Hernando Police dashcam video shows an incident from Sept 3, 2020. Adrian Hoyle has since filed...
City of Hernando, police officers sued for alleged use of excessive force

Latest News

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves
Incredible comeback by Grizzlies overtime win vs TWolves
Tiger men’s soccer making noise heading into AAC tournament
Tiger men’s soccer making noise heading into AAC tournament
Tiger women’s soccer to host NCAA first round match this weekend
Incredible comeback by Grizzlies nets overtime win vs. Twolves
Incredible comeback by Grizzlies