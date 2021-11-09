Advertise with Us
Tiger women’s soccer to host NCAA first round match this weekend

(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The AAC Tournament Champion, Memphis Tigers women’s soccer team, is back in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in the last six years.

They will play another Tiger, LSU in the opener.  

Memphis will host the first round of the NCAA tourney at the Tiger track and soccer complex on the south campus this weekend either Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. We’ll give you the date when we get it.

Memphis is one of three AAC teams in the field.  The University of Memphis is 13-4-2.   LSU is 11-7-1, and coming off an upset win versus Arkansas in the SEC tournament.   Speaking of the Hogs, Arkansas gets in as a number two seed. The Razorbacks will host Northwestern State in the first round.  

Tennessee gets a number three seed. The Vols host Lipbscomb of the Atlantic Sun and Ole Miss hosts St. Louis in the first round.

