Tiger men’s soccer making noise heading into AAC tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Tigers take home honors after the final week of the regular season in the American Athletic Conference.

Both are seniors. Maxi Galizzi is the AAC’s Co-Offensive Player of the Year after scoring two goals, including the match-winner in the University of Memphis’ upset win at 14th ranked SMU Friday at Dallas.

And Parker Lackland is the league’s goalkeeper of the week after matching a season-high with six saves against the Mustangs.

The Win propels Memphis into the AAC Tournament as the third seed. The Tigers will play two-seed UCF in the semifinals Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Tampa Florida. You can see it on ESPN +.

