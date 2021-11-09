Advertise with Us
Tiger men’s soccer making noise heading into AAC Tournament

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Tigers take home honors after the final week of the regular season in the American Athletic Conference. Both are seniors.

Maxi Galizzi is the AAC’s Co-Offensive Player after scoring two goals, including the match-winner in the UofM’s upset win at 14th ranked SMU Friday at Dallas.

And Parker Lackland is the League’s Goalkeeper of the Week after matching a season-high with six saves against the Mustangs.

The win propels Memphis into the AAC Tournament as the third seed.

The Tigers will play two seed UCF in the semifinals Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in Tampa Florida.

You can see it on ESPN+.

