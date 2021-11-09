Advertise with Us
Suspected serial killer arrested in crimes that span Missouri, Kansas

Perez Reed, 25, is charged with murder in the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man in St. Louis County, Missouri. Authorities say he can be linked to at least four other homicides.(Source: FBI St. Louis via CNN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A suspected serial killer linked to six murders across Missouri and Kansas is now behind bars.

Perez Reed, 25, is accused of a crime spree across Missouri and Kansas that left six people dead and two others injured between the middle of September and late October.

He is charged with murder in the deaths of 16-year-old Marnay Hayes on Sept. 13 and 40-year-old Lester Robinson on Sept. 26 in St. Louis County, Missouri. He faces additional federal charges.

Investigations into the four other homicides to which Reed is linked are ongoing.

Authorities say when Reed was arrested Friday, he had in his possession a .40 caliber pistol that matched shell casings found at shootings, some fatal, in both the city and county of St. Louis.

Reed has denied hurting anyone.

The motive for the alleged crimes is still unclear.

Reed was arrested by an FBI task force and is being held in federal detention, according to St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell.

Copyright 2021 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

