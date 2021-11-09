Advertise with Us
Shelby County commissioners approve new district map

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County Commission redistricting vote has some commissioners making some major moves.

Monday night’s final vote came as a result of population shifts.

District 5 Democratic Commissioner Michael Whaley is now moving to District 13 in the Cordova area. Also, Republican Commissioner Brandon Morrison will move from District 13 to District 4, which covers the Germantown area.

Term limits are forcing current District 4 Commissioner Mark Billingsley to give up his seat next year.

