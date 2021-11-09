Advertise with Us
Person found dead after shooting in Frayser

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for the suspect(s) involved in a deadly shooting overnight in Frayser.

Dispatch says it happened around 2:48 a.m. on Tuesday on Winston Drive.

This case is still under investigation. We will report any updates as Memphis Police Department releases new information.

