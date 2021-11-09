Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

OUTMemphis responds to Briarcrest training session on sexuality

Briarcrest Christian School
Briarcrest Christian School(Action News 5)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A controversial meeting at Briarcrest Christian School this week will focus on teaching Briarcrest parents a “gospel response to sexuality and gender identity.”

OUTMemphis is responding to the school’s plans.

The invitation to Tuesday night’s meeting from Briarcrest reads in part, “When Superman is rewritten to be a homosexual, when parents allow children to choose their genders, and some schools are embracing students for being courageous by ‘coming out’ and considering transitioning...how do you respond biblically?”

OUTMemphis responded in a statement saying in part, “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this repugnant approach to youth education. We call on the administration of Briarcrest to open their eyes and acknowledge the harm they are inflicting. We call on the parents there to advocate for their children and peers by demanding changes or removing their kids from the school.”

In their own statement, Briarcrest officials said it is their “responsibility to teach students about all aspects of biblical truth, including biblical sexuality. In addition, we strive to support parents in their efforts to raise biblically literate children who learn to defend their beliefs with gentleness and respect.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Briarcrest Christian School
County commissioner blasts school’s training sessions for parents on ‘gospel response’ to sexuality and gender identity
Watch: Robbery suspects flee on foot, steal over $1,300
Watch: Robbery suspects flee on foot, steal over $1,300
Crime scene tape
3 suspects on the run after carjacking, shooting at Olive Branch Walmart
I-40 bridge expected to open at the end of July
The impacts the Mid-South will see from passage of infrastructure bill
A police car.
Car overturned in crash on Walnut Grove

Latest News

Crime Stoppers launches website to help solve cold cases
CrimeStoppers launches website to help solve cold cases
I-40 bridge
Civil engineering firm receives award for emergency repair of I-40 bridge
Fred Wortman (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
Appeals court upholds parole denial for former Collierville attorney convicted of trying to kill wife
Mid-South unemployment rates reach new pandemic lows
Mid-South unemployment rates reach new pandemic lows