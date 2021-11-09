OUTMemphis responds to Briarcrest training session on sexuality

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A controversial meeting at Briarcrest Christian School this week will focus on teaching Briarcrest parents a “gospel response to sexuality and gender identity.”

OUTMemphis is responding to the school’s plans.

The invitation to Tuesday night’s meeting from Briarcrest reads in part, “When Superman is rewritten to be a homosexual, when parents allow children to choose their genders, and some schools are embracing students for being courageous by ‘coming out’ and considering transitioning...how do you respond biblically?”

OUTMemphis responded in a statement saying in part, “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this repugnant approach to youth education. We call on the administration of Briarcrest to open their eyes and acknowledge the harm they are inflicting. We call on the parents there to advocate for their children and peers by demanding changes or removing their kids from the school.”

In their own statement, Briarcrest officials said it is their “responsibility to teach students about all aspects of biblical truth, including biblical sexuality. In addition, we strive to support parents in their efforts to raise biblically literate children who learn to defend their beliefs with gentleness and respect.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.