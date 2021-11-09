Advertise with Us
New research highlights heart health disparities in female veterans

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In conjunction with Veteran’s Day, new science for the American Heart Association is bringing attention to health disparities among female veterans when it comes to cardiovascular disease risk factors and outcomes.

Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson spoke with Dr. Sally G. Haskell with the Veterans Health Administration about why this information is important and the unique challenges veterans, particularly females, face.

Dr. Haskell also addressed how post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) affects someone’s heart.

Watch to full interview in the video player above or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

