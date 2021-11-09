New research highlights heart health disparities in female veterans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In conjunction with Veteran’s Day, new science for the American Heart Association is bringing attention to health disparities among female veterans when it comes to cardiovascular disease risk factors and outcomes.

Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson spoke with Dr. Sally G. Haskell with the Veterans Health Administration about why this information is important and the unique challenges veterans, particularly females, face.

Dr. Haskell also addressed how post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) affects someone’s heart.

