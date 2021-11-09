Memphis police release photos of homicide suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police released photos of a suspect in an August shooting death.

The shooting happened August 31 in the 500 block of E. Frank Avenue.

The Memphis Police Department says officers arrived at the scene and located a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at Regional One Hospital.

Witnesses say the suspect tried to rob the victim and shot him during the process.

The suspect was wearing a blue jacket with a gray hoodie, dark pants, and dark-colored tennis shoes. He was armed with an AR pistol.

Police say the suspect also matches the description of a suspect in several other robberies in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

