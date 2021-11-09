Memphis police issue City Watch for missing 15-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need your help in finding a missing teen. Fifteen-year-old Victoryia Norman was last seen around 8:30 Monday night.

According to police, Victoryia got into an argument while on her phone at her mother’s house and walked out.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt with black and gray pants. She has black and blue hair with braids.

Victoryia weighs about 150 pounds and is about 5′6.

If you have seen her or know her whereabouts please call Memphis police at 901-545-2677.

