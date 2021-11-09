Advertise with Us
Memphis native Wendy Moten competes for spot in top 13 on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was the first live show of the season for NBC’s The Voice’ Monday night.

One contestant representing the Bluff City on Team Blake sang her heart out.

Native Memphian Wendy Moten sang a rendition of “I Will Always Love You”. Moten was the final performance, closing out night one of the live shows.

She received a standing ovation from the coaches after her performance.

If you want to see Moten advance to the top 13, you can vote for her on nbc.com/voicevote. or by downloading The Voice official app.

