Memphis native Wendy Moten competes for spot in top 13 on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was the first live show of the season for NBC’s The Voice’ Monday night.

One contestant representing the Bluff City on Team Blake sang her heart out.

Native Memphian Wendy Moten sang a rendition of “I Will Always Love You”. Moten was the final performance, closing out night one of the live shows.

She received a standing ovation from the coaches after her performance.

If you want to see Moten advance to the top 13, you can vote for her on nbc.com/voicevote. or by downloading The Voice official app.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.