Memphis International Airport opens onsite medical clinic for COVID-19 testing, health services
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis International Airport is now offering fliers the chance to get tested for COVID-19 inside the airport.
MEM partnered with ZüpMed, a concierge medical clinic, to open an onsite COVID-19 testing service in the B ticketing lobby.
The site, Travelers Health Services, will also offer passengers help with seasickness and replace common medication prescriptions that may have been left at home.
It will be open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Passengers can learn more about ZüpMed by visiting www.zupmed.com or calling 901-701-7010.
