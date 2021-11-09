Memphis International Airport offers rapid COVID-19 testing for travelers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thanksgiving is only two weeks away and holiday travel is expected to return to near pre-pandemic levels this year.

To make traveling a bit smoother, the Memphis International Airport is offering a new resource.

The airport is partnering with ZüpMed, a local concierge medical clinic, to provide onsite COVID-19 testing.

“For the foreseeable future, COVID-19 will continue to affect air travel,” said Scott Brockman, president and CEO of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “We believe that this is an important service to have onsite and available to passengers.”

The number of people expected to fly for the holidays is forecast to increase from 2.3 million last year to 4.2 million this year, according to AAA.

“Now that we’re coming out of the pandemic, people are wanting to get back to traveling,” said Shannon Finks, co-owner of ZüpMed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says passengers traveling out of the country will need a negative COVID-19 test, regardless of their vaccination status.

But even that is not always as simple as it sounds and it could make for a last-minute travel nightmare.

“Sometimes, travelers get a test, thinking it’s the right test and they are turned away by the gate agent because it may not be the exact requirement by the airline,” said Finks.

Finks and her husband, who own the ZüpMed concierge clinic in the Laurelwood Shopping Center, have now opened a clinic called Travel Health Services in the Memphis International Airport, where travelers can get rapid COVID-19 tests in as little as 15 minutes.

“Two of the tests that we offer are 15 minutes. Our antigen test and our rapid molecular test only require 15 minutes of time. And then, we’ll provide you with the signed documentation that you need to be on your way,” said Finks.

Travel Health Services is located in the B ticketing lobby across from the Southwest and American airlines counters.

They’re open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about ZüpMed, visit https://www.zupmed.com or call (901) 701-7010.

