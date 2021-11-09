Man charged in fatal I-240 crash

Advertise with Us
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The driver involved in a fatal crash in April 2020 is behind bars and facing multiple charges.

According to an affidavit, 24-year-old Martavious Washington was driving a 2016 Ford Mustang on I-240 when he allegedly crashed into a disabled vehicle head-on.

Police say passengers in the vehicle were stalled in the roadway after getting into another accident before they were hit by Washington. A woman and her boyfriend, Tremaine Williams, were asking each other if they were OK from the previous crash when the second crash involving Washington happened, according to the affidavit.

Witnesses told police Washington was driving recklessly. Investigators found Washington was driving at a speed of 105.5 mph just seconds before the crash and collided with the vehicle at 86.3 mph. The speed limit on I-240 at Getwell is 55 mph.

Williams was ejected from the car and died on impact.

Washington is charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving and failure to exercise due care.

His bond is set at $75,000.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

