University of Memphis names new president

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis named its new president Tuesday.

Dr. Bill Hardgrave will be the next president of the university.

The University of Memphis Board of Trustees Executive Committee voted unanimously for Hardgrave to take on the role.

Hardgrave is coming to the University of Memphis from Auburn University where he serves as the provost and senior vice president of academic affairs. He will replace Dr. M David Rudd, who announced in March that he would step down as the university’s 12th president.

“I am very excited and humbled to become the next President of the University of Memphis,” said Hardgrave. “I grew up in Arkansas as a first-generation high school graduate and was well-aware of then-Memphis State University. I look forward to continuing the UofM’s recent phenomenal success academically and athletically as one of the two flagship universities in the state.

