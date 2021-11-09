Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

LIVE: Collierville Kroger preparing to reopen following mass shooting

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Kroger grocery store in Collierville is preparing to reopen following a deadly mass shooting.

Kroger is giving a preview of the store’s upgrades Tuesday.

More than a dozen people were shot at the Kroger on New Byhalia Road in September. One person died.

Police say 29-year-old Uk Thang, who was a third-party vendor at the store, opened fire at the store before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The store will reopen Wednesday morning following a ribbon tying event hosted by Kroger Delta Division and the Town of Collierville.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Briarcrest Christian School
County commissioner blasts school’s training sessions for parents on ‘gospel response’ to sexuality and gender identity
Crime scene tape
3 suspects on the run after carjacking, shooting at Olive Branch Walmart
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Hernando Police dashcam video shows an incident from Sept 3, 2020. Adrian Hoyle has since filed...
City of Hernando, police officers sued for alleged use of excessive force
Fred Wortman (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
Appeals court upholds parole denial for former Collierville attorney convicted of trying to kill wife

Latest News

Hernando Police dashcam video shows an incident from Sept 3, 2020. Adrian Hoyle has since filed...
LIVE: Attorneys detail lawsuit filed against the City of Hernando, police officers for excessive force claims
Inspiration4 Advanced Research Center
GALLERY: St. Jude names $412M research center after Inspiration4 space crew
Inspiration4 Advanced Research Center
Martavious Washington charged in fatal I-240 crash
Man charged in fatal I-240 crash