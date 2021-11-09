LIVE: Collierville Kroger preparing to reopen following mass shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Kroger grocery store in Collierville is preparing to reopen following a deadly mass shooting.

Kroger is giving a preview of the store’s upgrades Tuesday.

More than a dozen people were shot at the Kroger on New Byhalia Road in September. One person died.

Police say 29-year-old Uk Thang, who was a third-party vendor at the store, opened fire at the store before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The store will reopen Wednesday morning following a ribbon tying event hosted by Kroger Delta Division and the Town of Collierville.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.