Incredible comeback by Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a bounce-back night for the Memphis Grizzlies Monday as they welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves to FedExForum.

The Griz were blown out at Washington Friday, but their history shows promise, having won five of their last seven after taking one hard on the chin.

Minnesota comes to Memphis having lost four straight after a 3-1 start. The Griz don’t want to let them get back up off the deck. This game is crazy for its twists and turns. After falling down by 12 early, the Griz rally back late in the first, dialing long distance from Jeran Jackson, Jr., and bringing Brandan Clarke off the bench to attack the rack.

Twenty points, nine rebounds for Clarke, who gets time with rookie top draft pick Zaire Williams out with a wrist injury. Speaking of attacking the rack, Memphis defending the iron with blocked shots, then ripping and running with Ja Morant flying on the other end.

Morant scores on several alley-oops to keep the crowd energized. Griz force a tie at the end of one. Back and forth in the second until the Twolves’ DeAngeio Russell starts bombing away from beyond the arc.

Thirty for Russell. This looks bad. Griz down 16 in the fourth with only 7:30 to play, but rally behind the amazing play of Morant. Put the ball in his hands and watch him work. Griz down two with under a minute left. Ja splits the D on the drive and the jams for the tie the with 22 seconds left. He bombs the wing three for the lead and thirty-three points for Morant.

Grizzlies win in overtime. Final score 125-118.

It helps to have a super star on your side! Grizzlies now 6-4, next host Charlotte Wednesday night.

