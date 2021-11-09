Incredible comeback by Grizzlies overtime win vs TWolves

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a bounce-back night for the Memphis Grizzlies Monday as they welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves to FedExForum. The Griz were blown out at Washington Friday, but their history shows promise, having won five of their last seven games after taking one hard on the chin.

Minnesota came to Memphis having lost four straight after a 3-1 start. The Griz didn’t want to let them get back up off the deck.

This game was crazy for its twists and turns. After falling down by 12 early, the Griz rallied back late in the first, dialing long distance from Jeran Jackson, Jr., and bringing Brandan Clarke off the bench to attack the rack.

Twenty points and nine rebounds for Clarke, who got time with rookie top draft pick Zaire Williams out with a wrist injury.

Speaking of attacking the rack, Memphis defended the iron with blocked shots, then ripping and running with Ja Morant flying on the other end.

Morant scored on several alley-oops to keep the crowd energized.

The Griz forced a tie at the end of one.

Back and forth in the second until the Twolves D’Angelo Russell started bombing away from beyond the arc. Thirty for Russell.

This looks bad.

The Griz were down 16 in the 4th with only 7:30 to play but rallied behind the amazing play of Ja Morant.

Morant put the ball in his hands and made some things happen.

The Griz were down two with under a minute left.

Ja split the D on the drive and jammed for the tie and with 22 seconds left he bombed the wing three for the lead.

Thirty-three points for Morant.

Grizzlies win in overtime with a final score of 125-118.

It helps to have a superstar on your side! Grizzlies are now 6-4 and next host Charlotte Wednesday night.

