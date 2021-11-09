Advertise with Us
Germantown man reported missing

Have you seen Cody Howard?
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown police are working to find a missing man named Cody Howard.

The 25-year-old was last seen at his home on Pine Valley around 11:30 Monday morning.

Howard was last seen wearing mossy oak pants and a shirt.

His family is concerned for his safety.

If you have seen Howard or know his whereabouts, please contact Germantown police at 901-754-7222.

