GALLERY: St. Jude names $412M research center after Inspiration4 space crew

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude named its 625,000 square-foot research facility after the all-civilian space crew that made history this year -- Inspiration4.

The Inspiration4 Advanced Research Center opened in April 2021 and includes 64 labs and space for 1,000 employees to continue in their research on childhood cancer and catastrophic diseases according to St. Jude.

The $412 million building is still under construction. The last two floors are set to be completed by early 2022 to provide more lab space.

The Inspiration4 spent three days orbiting Earth before returning home all while raising more than $240 million for St. Jude.

You can read more about the research center HERE.

