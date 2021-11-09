Clouds and some sun through tomorrow with rain by Thursday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High clouds will mix with some filtered sunshine the rest of the afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds will move out with lows in the upper 40s. Winds will be south at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to start with clouds building back in late afternoon. High temperatures will stay in the low 70s.

LATE WEEK: A cold front will arrive by Thursday morning with rain between 4 and 10 AM. Clouds will move out by early afternoon with sun returning. Highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the low to mid 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

WEEKEND: It will feel chilly this weekend with high temperatures in the lower 50s on Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

