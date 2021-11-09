Civil engineering firm receives award for emergency repair of I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The engineering firm behind the inspection of the I-40 Hernando-DeSoto bridge is getting recognition.

The Engineering Excellence Awards honored Michael Baker International with the Grand Conceptor Award for the firm’s part in the emergency repair of the I-40 bridge earlier this year.

The bridge closed in May after a fracture was found in one of the bridge’s support beams.

The bridge reopened in August.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.