Civil engineering firm receives award for emergency repair of I-40 bridge

I-40 bridge
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The engineering firm behind the inspection of the I-40 Hernando-DeSoto bridge is getting recognition.

The Engineering Excellence Awards honored Michael Baker International with the Grand Conceptor Award for the firm’s part in the emergency repair of the I-40 bridge earlier this year.

The bridge closed in May after a fracture was found in one of the bridge’s support beams.

The bridge reopened in August.

