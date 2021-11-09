Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 20 Oct

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Día de los Muertos

A traditional Hispanic celebration is in view, Día de los Muertos, translated as Day of the Dead is a time of honor and reflection and here in Memphis, the reverse parade!

Bethania Baray Harrison | Director of Education & Civic Programs at Opera Memphis | operamemphis.org | cazateatro.org

Memphis Bigfoot Festival

Deep in the woods, legends of Bigfoot roam everywhere. See what’s happening when Bigfoot fans and hunters come together in the Bluff City.

Toby Sells | Founder & Organizer of Memphis Bigfoot Festival | facebook.com/memphisbigfootfestival

Savor the Season with Apple & Pumpkin

Taking pumpkin and apples to new heights! Savor the season with a decadent experience highlighting all of your favorite fall flavors!

Hunter Wood | Front of House Manager at Bonefish Grill, Collierville | bonefishgrill.com

Sisterhood of Survivors

Marching through the streets & celebrating her victory against breast cancer! Meet one woman proudly wearing her pink badge of honor!

Suzanne McAninch | Breast Cancer Survivor

