Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 20 Oct
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Día de los Muertos
A traditional Hispanic celebration is in view, Día de los Muertos, translated as Day of the Dead is a time of honor and reflection and here in Memphis, the reverse parade!
Bethania Baray Harrison | Director of Education & Civic Programs at Opera Memphis | operamemphis.org | cazateatro.org
Memphis Bigfoot Festival
Deep in the woods, legends of Bigfoot roam everywhere. See what’s happening when Bigfoot fans and hunters come together in the Bluff City.
Toby Sells | Founder & Organizer of Memphis Bigfoot Festival | facebook.com/memphisbigfootfestival
Savor the Season with Apple & Pumpkin
Taking pumpkin and apples to new heights! Savor the season with a decadent experience highlighting all of your favorite fall flavors!
Hunter Wood | Front of House Manager at Bonefish Grill, Collierville | bonefishgrill.com
Sisterhood of Survivors
Marching through the streets & celebrating her victory against breast cancer! Meet one woman proudly wearing her pink badge of honor!
Suzanne McAninch | Breast Cancer Survivor
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.