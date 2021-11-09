Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 13 Oct

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Thriving After Heartbreak & Divorce
How to Weather the Storm” book by author Kameka Griffin who shares her experience on how to overcome heartbreak, connect to self, and thrive after divorce.
Available online: lulu.com
Giving Parents a Choice & Children a Chance
Memphis Opportunity Scholarship Trust Announces Partnership with Porter-Leath to expand educational options for families.
Abbey Cowens | Executive Director | Memphis Opportunity Scholarship Trust (MOST) | memphisscholarships.org
Lifelong Learning Success
Porter-Leath offers Early Head Start through preschool.
Karen Harrell | Senior VP of Early Childhood Services at Porter-Leath | porterleath.org
The Proactive Fight Against Breast Cancer
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, West Cancer Center is highlighting a true rarity located right here in the Mid-South.
Dr. Richard Gilmore, Breast Surgical Oncologist
Dr. Steven Nokes, Breast-Specific Radiologist
Margaret West Comprehensive Breast Center | 7945 Wolf River Boulevard, Germantown, TN 38138 | margaretwestbreastcenter.com
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.