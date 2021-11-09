Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 13 Oct

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Thriving After Heartbreak & Divorce

How to Weather the Storm” book by author Kameka Griffin who shares her experience on how to overcome heartbreak, connect to self, and thrive after divorce.

Available online: lulu.com

Giving Parents a Choice & Children a Chance

Memphis Opportunity Scholarship Trust Announces Partnership with Porter-Leath to expand educational options for families.

Abbey Cowens | Executive Director | Memphis Opportunity Scholarship Trust (MOST) | memphisscholarships.org

Lifelong Learning Success

Porter-Leath offers Early Head Start through preschool.

Karen Harrell | Senior VP of Early Childhood Services at Porter-Leath | porterleath.org

The Proactive Fight Against Breast Cancer

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, West Cancer Center is highlighting a true rarity located right here in the Mid-South.

Dr. Richard Gilmore, Breast Surgical Oncologist

Dr. Steven Nokes, Breast-Specific Radiologist

Margaret West Comprehensive Breast Center | 7945 Wolf River Boulevard, Germantown, TN 38138 | margaretwestbreastcenter.com

