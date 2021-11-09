Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 19 Oct
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Pandemic Wedding Planning
Planning a wedding? Here’s what you need to know from practical next steps, to new pandemic-influenced trends, and what to expect moving forward.
Claire Roche | Wedding Expert at Shutterfly | shutterfly.com/wedding
Giving Teens a C.H.O.I.C.E
Providing choices for a healthy life, hear why one group is providing resources to empower young people.
Khaliliah Horton-Spencer | Choosing Higher Options Individually Creates Empowerment- C.H.O.I.C.E. | itsachoicethang.com
The Breast Cancer Battle at Age 32
Twice a survivor. One Memphian wants to share her story of resilience while battling breast cancer and a crucial message to help other women.
Lou Anne Falanga | Two-Time Breast Cancer Survivor
Step Up For Down Syndrome
What you can experience at one of the largest disability awareness events in the Mid-South and the world of support it provides for those living with the disability.
Chad Lee | Down Syndrome Association of Memphis & the Mid-South | dsamemphis.org | dsamsuds.org
