Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 19 Oct

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Pandemic Wedding Planning

Planning a wedding? Here’s what you need to know from practical next steps, to new pandemic-influenced trends, and what to expect moving forward.

Claire Roche | Wedding Expert at Shutterfly | shutterfly.com/wedding

Giving Teens a C.H.O.I.C.E

Providing choices for a healthy life, hear why one group is providing resources to empower young people.

Khaliliah Horton-Spencer | Choosing Higher Options Individually Creates Empowerment- C.H.O.I.C.E. | itsachoicethang.com

The Breast Cancer Battle at Age 32

Twice a survivor. One Memphian wants to share her story of resilience while battling breast cancer and a crucial message to help other women.

Lou Anne Falanga | Two-Time Breast Cancer Survivor

Step Up For Down Syndrome

What you can experience at one of the largest disability awareness events in the Mid-South and the world of support it provides for those living with the disability.

Chad Lee | Down Syndrome Association of Memphis & the Mid-South | dsamemphis.org | dsamsuds.org

