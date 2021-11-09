Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 12 Oct

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Memphis Designer’s Debut in New York Fashion Week

Self-taught cut and sew fashion designer from Memphis, TN debuts her new collection in New York Fashion Week 2021.

AyeshiA | “The Memphis Collection” | ayeshia.com | Instagram.com/ayeshia.apparel

“Our Place is Your Place”

Explore the beauty of Memphis found in local parks.

Nick Walker | Director of Memphis Parks | memphisparks.com

Memphis Madness

Nothing’s like the roar from the crowds - cheering on University of Memphis Tigers. You’re getting a preview of Memphis Madness and the thrill coming to FedEx Forum.

Curtis Givens | instagram.com/curtis_givens

Don’t Kill My Future Campaign

Protecting and empowering the children for the future. Heal the Hood Foundation is expanding with an initiative for the younger generations to make sure nothing gets in their way to success.

LaDell Beamon | CEO of Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis | hthmemphis.org

Armed Intruder Prevention & Protocols

It’s a tragedy no one wants to be a part of, armed intruder emergencies. We’re helping people prepare for the worst with ways for protection and how to diffuse the situation.

Guy Russ, Armed Intruder Prevention Head of Church Mutual Insurance Company | churchmutual.com

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.