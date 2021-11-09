Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 12 Oct
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Memphis Designer’s Debut in New York Fashion Week
Self-taught cut and sew fashion designer from Memphis, TN debuts her new collection in New York Fashion Week 2021.
AyeshiA | “The Memphis Collection” | ayeshia.com | Instagram.com/ayeshia.apparel
“Our Place is Your Place”
Explore the beauty of Memphis found in local parks.
Nick Walker | Director of Memphis Parks | memphisparks.com
Memphis Madness
Nothing’s like the roar from the crowds - cheering on University of Memphis Tigers. You’re getting a preview of Memphis Madness and the thrill coming to FedEx Forum.
Curtis Givens | instagram.com/curtis_givens
Don’t Kill My Future Campaign
Protecting and empowering the children for the future. Heal the Hood Foundation is expanding with an initiative for the younger generations to make sure nothing gets in their way to success.
LaDell Beamon | CEO of Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis | hthmemphis.org
Armed Intruder Prevention & Protocols
It’s a tragedy no one wants to be a part of, armed intruder emergencies. We’re helping people prepare for the worst with ways for protection and how to diffuse the situation.
Guy Russ, Armed Intruder Prevention Head of Church Mutual Insurance Company | churchmutual.com
