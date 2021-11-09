Bluff City Life: Thursday, 21 Oct

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Mid-South Hero

We’re heading to the classroom with one educator sharing his passion and purpose. We celebrate his unwavering commitment to his students.

Nominate someone you think is deserving of the title, “Mid-South Hero” actionnews5.com/mid-south-heroes

Hunting Spirits of the Dead

Road trip time! Pack your ghost and goblins and get a glimpse on how ghost hunters can sense paranormal activity.

Ride For Education

Safety gear in check! Prepare to put the pedal to the medal and make education more accessible for all students here in the mid-south! I’ll share how you can get involved right after a quick break!

Daniel R. Weiss | Head of School at Bornblum Jewish Community School | bornblum.org

Millennials and Open Enrollment

Big plans for the future pushed aside by the pandemic, see how Millennials are making way for life’s major milestones.

Marquis Smallwood | Vice President, Workforce Engagement, Financial Wellness & Engagement at MetLife | metlife.com

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.