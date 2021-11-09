Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bluff City Life: Thursday, 21 Oct

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Mid-South Hero

We’re heading to the classroom with one educator sharing his passion and purpose. We celebrate his unwavering commitment to his students.

Nominate someone you think is deserving of the title, “Mid-South Hero” actionnews5.com/mid-south-heroes

Hunting Spirits of the Dead

Road trip time! Pack your ghost and goblins and get a glimpse on how ghost hunters can sense paranormal activity.

Ride For Education

Safety gear in check! Prepare to put the pedal to the medal and make education more accessible for all students here in the mid-south! I’ll share how you can get involved right after a quick break!

Daniel R. Weiss | Head of School at Bornblum Jewish Community School | bornblum.org

Millennials and Open Enrollment

Big plans for the future pushed aside by the pandemic, see how Millennials are making way for life’s major milestones.

Marquis Smallwood | Vice President, Workforce Engagement, Financial Wellness & Engagement at MetLife | metlife.com

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Briarcrest Christian School
County commissioner blasts school’s training sessions for parents on ‘gospel response’ to sexuality and gender identity
Crime scene tape
3 suspects on the run after carjacking, shooting at Olive Branch Walmart
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Hernando Police dashcam video shows an incident from Sept 3, 2020. Adrian Hoyle has since filed...
City of Hernando, police officers sued for alleged use of excessive force
Fred Wortman (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
Appeals court upholds parole denial for former Collierville attorney convicted of trying to kill wife

Latest News

Surviving Breast Cancer
Bluff City Life: Friday, 22 Oct
Dia De Los Muertos
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 20 Oct
Pandemic Wedding Planning
Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 19 Oct
Indie Memphis Film Festival
Bluff City Life: Monday, 18 Oct