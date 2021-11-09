Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Monday, 18 Oct

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Indie Memphis Film Festival

Indie Memphis takes over the Mid-South with an international showcase of films and selections from local directors. See which ones will be on the big screen.

Miriam Bale | Artistic Director | Indie Memphis | indiememphis.org

“Rock Your Wigs - It’s Your Choice”

No matter how your style your wig and no matter the reason you wear one, see various styles as we celebrate the message within the W.I.G.

Telisa Franklin | Coach Victorious | telisafranklin.com

Easy Fall Home Décor Ideas

Reds, oranges, and yellows. Fall is here and that means the colors are soon to follow. The creative ways you can use nature to decorate your home.

Victoria Sophia | instagram.com/victoriasophianyc

The Biggest Deal of Your Career

Making tough decisions doesn’t have to be a burden. An entrepreneur has expert tips to help you handle the biggest deals of your career.

Jay Myers | CEO, Entrepreneur, & Author | jaymyersceo.com

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

