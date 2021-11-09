Bluff City Life: Monday, 11 Oct
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
New Music from Larry D feat. Jessica Ray
Larry D shares his new song, Just We, featuring Jessica Ray
Larry D | Former Original Member of The Bar-Kays | thelarrydodson.com
Create the “BK” Dymacel Cocktail
Bar manager Ritesh Singh shows you how to create a refreshing and floral cocktail named after a 90′s basketball fashion.
Memphis’ Radio Industry
It’s been a long history of Memphis Radio. Here are the highlights of it’s legacy left on the airwaves ever since the first station went live.
Telisa Franklin | Coach Victorious & President of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com
Building Community One Book at a Time
Memphis Reads is a collaboration of 12 schools, organizations, and businesses who choose one book annually for a community read. It brings the author to Memphis for several talks and host parallel events to give readers of all levels access to the issues addressed in the book.
Karen B. Golightly | Director of Memphis Reads and Associate Professor of English at Christian Brothers University | facebook.com/MemphisReads
