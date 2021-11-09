Bluff City Life: Monday, 11 Oct

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

New Music from Larry D feat. Jessica Ray

Larry D shares his new song, Just We, featuring Jessica Ray

Larry D | Former Original Member of The Bar-Kays | thelarrydodson.com

Create the “BK” Dymacel Cocktail

Bar manager Ritesh Singh shows you how to create a refreshing and floral cocktail named after a 90′s basketball fashion.

Memphis’ Radio Industry

It’s been a long history of Memphis Radio. Here are the highlights of it’s legacy left on the airwaves ever since the first station went live.

Telisa Franklin | Coach Victorious & President of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com

Building Community One Book at a Time

Memphis Reads is a collaboration of 12 schools, organizations, and businesses who choose one book annually for a community read. It brings the author to Memphis for several talks and host parallel events to give readers of all levels access to the issues addressed in the book.

Karen B. Golightly | Director of Memphis Reads and Associate Professor of English at Christian Brothers University | facebook.com/MemphisReads

