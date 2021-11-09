Bluff City Life: Friday, 22 Oct
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Surviving Breast Cancer
The amount of strength, courage, and grit it takes to fight breast cancer can be hard to fathom, but through the stories of survivors become empowered and encouraged to never give up.
Kim Culbreath | 12-Year Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Survivor
The Largest Cast Iron Statue
Road Trip to Birmingham, Alabama! We’ll show you which cast iron creation is the largest of it’s kind in the world
Full-Service Vegan Restaurant
Every meal, vegan-style! I’m sampling a crafted selection of meatless entrees from a celebrity chef before the opening of his 901 restaurant!
Da Vegan Guru | Celebrity Chef & Restaurateur | instagram.com/gurucityvegan901
Pumpkin Carving like the Pros
Carving out a spooky face for your pumpkin has never been easier. I’ll share the simple steps to clean cuts and a fresh look for the Halloween season.
