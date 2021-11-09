Bluff City Life: Friday, 22 Oct

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Surviving Breast Cancer

The amount of strength, courage, and grit it takes to fight breast cancer can be hard to fathom, but through the stories of survivors become empowered and encouraged to never give up.

Kim Culbreath | 12-Year Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Survivor

The Largest Cast Iron Statue

Road Trip to Birmingham, Alabama! We’ll show you which cast iron creation is the largest of it’s kind in the world

Full-Service Vegan Restaurant

Every meal, vegan-style! I’m sampling a crafted selection of meatless entrees from a celebrity chef before the opening of his 901 restaurant!

Da Vegan Guru | Celebrity Chef & Restaurateur | instagram.com/gurucityvegan901

Pumpkin Carving like the Pros

Carving out a spooky face for your pumpkin has never been easier. I’ll share the simple steps to clean cuts and a fresh look for the Halloween season.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.