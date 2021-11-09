Bluff City Life: Friday, 15 Oct
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Leading through Literacy
Literacy Mid-South will serve the community under new leadership. Leading community engagement practitioner, Sam O’Bryant, took the helm of the organization as Executive Director on August 16, 2021.
Sam O’Bryant | Executive Director of Literacy Mid-South | literacymidsouth.org
Fighting Breast Cancer Fiercely
Supporting women of all ages in their fight against breast cancer.
Latoya Dotson | Founder & Director of Pink Savvy Inc. | pinksavvyinc.org
Memphis Americans Inaugural Soccer Season
Get ready to kick off the Bluff City’s own indoor soccer league. Meet one of the star players and find out what you can look forward to on the field.
Piotr Sliwa | Goalkeeper | Memphis Americans | memphisamericans.com
Slim Chickens Taste Test
Slim Chickens showcases their Limited Time Offer Tender Mac Bowl as we indulge in fan favorite from their menu.
Cody Davis | Owner of Slim Chickens - Memphis | slimchickens.com
