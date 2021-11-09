Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Friday, 15 Oct

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Leading through Literacy

Literacy Mid-South will serve the community under new leadership. Leading community engagement practitioner, Sam O’Bryant, took the helm of the organization as Executive Director on August 16, 2021.

Sam O’Bryant | Executive Director of Literacy Mid-South | literacymidsouth.org

Fighting Breast Cancer Fiercely

Supporting women of all ages in their fight against breast cancer.

Latoya Dotson | Founder & Director of Pink Savvy Inc. | pinksavvyinc.org

Memphis Americans Inaugural Soccer Season

Get ready to kick off the Bluff City’s own indoor soccer league. Meet one of the star players and find out what you can look forward to on the field.

Piotr Sliwa | Goalkeeper | Memphis Americans | memphisamericans.com

Slim Chickens Taste Test

Slim Chickens showcases their Limited Time Offer Tender Mac Bowl as we indulge in fan favorite from their menu.

Cody Davis | Owner of Slim Chickens - Memphis | slimchickens.com

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

