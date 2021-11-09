Advertise with Us
Black Caucus and Memphis NAACP express concern with selection process of UofM president

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Black Caucus and the Memphis branch of the NAACP are expressing concerns with the selection process for the University of Memphis’ (UofM) next president.

In a joint letter, the groups note concerns surrounding Dr. Bill Hardgrave’s commitment to diversity initiatives and the Memphis community overall.

The letter also notes a “lack of racial diversity” represented among the finalists.

UofM announce Hardgrave as the university’s 13th president Tuesday afternoon. Hardgrave will replace Dr. M David Rudd, who announced in March that he would step down as the university’s 12th president.

Hardgrave is joining UofM from Auburn University.

