Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Biden to continue FEMA virus aid for states until April 1

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is extending the federal government’s 100% reimbursement of COVID-19 emergency response costs to states, tribes and territories through April 1, 2022, the White House announced Tuesday.

On a conference call Tuesday morning, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients informed governors that Biden is approving the extension of Federal Emergency Management Agency support to help continue FEMA-backed efforts like vaccination clinics and public education campaigns surrounding the shots.

The extension also continues 100% federal reimbursement for National Guard personnel deployed to help combat the virus, including those tasked with assisting local hospitals treating coronavirus cases.

The extension into early 2022 is an indication that after premature declarations of victory over the pandemic in July, the Biden administration is preparing for continued COVID-19 disruptions well into next year.

A White House official detailed the announcement to The Associated Press on Tuesday in conjunction with the private call to governors.

“This is an extension of the order the president signed on his second day in office and will ensure you continue to have the resources you need to get shots in arms and fight the virus,” Zients told the governors, according to the official.

On his second day in office Biden signed an order directing FEMA to cover 100% of state emergency costs related to the virus through September 2021. In August, as the more transmissible delta variant of the virus caused a spike in cases, Biden extended the coverage through the end of the year.

Over the summer, governors complained that Biden waited until mid-August to approve the first extension. The White House hopes the seven-week notice that federal support will continue will provide states with more flexibility in using FEMA resources and the National Guard to support vaccinations, particularly now that more than 100 million Americans are eligible for booster doses and 28 million 5-11 year-olds are newly approved for shots.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briarcrest Christian School
County commissioner blasts school’s training sessions for parents on ‘gospel response’ to sexuality and gender identity
Crime scene tape
3 suspects on the run after carjacking, shooting at Olive Branch Walmart
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Hernando Police dashcam video shows an incident from Sept 3, 2020. Adrian Hoyle has since filed...
City of Hernando, police officers sued for alleged use of excessive force
Fred Wortman (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
Appeals court upholds parole denial for former Collierville attorney convicted of trying to kill wife

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Drone video at Rittenhouse murder trial shows first shooting
Memphis International Airport opens onsite medical clinic for COVID-19 testing, health services
SpaceX was visible as it passed over Northwest Florida.
VIDEOS: Fireball spotted as SpaceX capsule returned to Earth
Terin Stately, 34, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of her boyfriend.
North Dakota woman sentenced 7 years in prison for fatally stabbing boyfriend in groin