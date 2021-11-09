Advertise with Us
Best Life: Grammar hacks to sound smarter

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- A study by Grammarly based on LinkedIn profiles has found professionals with six to nine promotions within a ten-year period made 45% fewer grammatical errors than those who’d been promoted between one to four times. Are grammar mistakes hurting your career?

Pop quiz: Do you know the difference between affect and effect?

Affect is a verb, while effect is a noun. Think of A for action in affect and E for ending result in effect. For example, the drought affected plant growth, or the cup of coffee had no effect. What about ensure and insure?

Insure is to protect, while ensure is to guarantee. We insured the house. We locked the gate to ensure the dog doesn’t get out.

Which is correct? “I’m going to lay down” or “I’m going to lie down?” Lie is correct. Lay will need a direct object to be placed on. I lay my purse on the table.

What’s the difference between regardless and irregardless? The number one difference is irregardless is not a word. If you need a little help from time to time, tools such as Grammarly, Hemingway, and Wordtune can assist with grammar and word choices. Helping you spell out the right word correctly.

Research from web services comparison site Website Planet found businesses with bad grammar and spelling mistakes on their websites will lose almost double the number of potential customers than those with typo-free sites.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Milvionne Chery, Producer; Robert Walko, Videographer and Editor.

