Art installation at UTHSC calls brings attention to pedestrian safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stark and silent reminder is set up on the campus of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC).

A traveling art installation features dozens of cutouts representing pedestrians who were killed by a vehicle while walking on the streets of Memphis in 2020

The installation, called “Naming,” was created by artist Colin Kidder and brought to UTHSC by the Memphis Medical District Collaborative.

Officials say the intent is to create awareness for drivers to slow down and be aware of pedestrians.

