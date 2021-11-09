Appeals court upholds parole denial for former Collierville attorney convicted of trying to kill wife

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Collierville attorney convicted of trying to kill his ex-wife three times will stay behind bars.

Fred Wortman is serving 30 years for trying to kill his ex-wife by poisoning her toothpaste once and trying twice to hire a hitman.

Wortman tried to get out on parole in September 2019, but his request was denied. He appealed that decision and Monday, a trial court agreed with the parole denial.

