Alumni group responds in opposition to Briarcrest’s gender identity, sexuality training sessions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group identifying themselves as former students of Briarcrest Christian School is joining together in opposition to the school holding training sessions for parents regarding gender identity and sexuality.

Briarcrest announced its plans to hold two, hour-long training sessions aimed at teaching parents “a gospel response” to the “craziness our culture is throwing at our kids” concerning some schools “embracing students for being courageous by ‘coming out.’”

The group, Alumni Ally, is made of former students who say they “survived the trauma inflicted on them by BCS.” They are asking former students to share their experiences while enrolled at BCS and inviting others to hear their voices.

The group took to Instagram with an invitation that reads: “God Made Them. And It Was Good. An Alumni Ally Response to Briarcrest’s Gender Theory.”

The invitation further reads:

“Please join us for an enlightening look into the craziness Briarcrest has thrown at its students and leave equipped with a compassionate understanding of the discrimination LGBTQ+ students have experienced during their attendance at Briarcrest. When a “Christian institution” forces conformity and encourages hate...how do you respond lovingly?”

It’s in direct opposition to the school’s sessions titled: “God Made Them Male and Female. And It Was Good. A Gospel Response to Culture’s Gender Theory.”

The groups’ Instagram page @AlumniAlly includes a link to a survey that allows people to share their stories.

The group hopes to help people “learn how to stand by biblical truth and still respect LGBTQ+ individuals.”

OUTMemphis, an LGBTQ+ organization, and Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer have also condemned the school’s decision.

