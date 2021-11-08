Warm start to the week, but cold arrives Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cool morning in the Mid-South with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will have plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Low temperatures tonight will dip into the lower to mid 40s. After a warmer stretch of weather, a cold front will deliver rain and a drop in temperatures later this week.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 72 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds will gradually build in tomorrow morning, so Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 70. Wednesday will be partly cloudy to start with clouds building back in late afternoon. High temperatures will stay in the lower 70s. A cold front will arrive by Thursday morning, which will deliver our next chance for rain. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, highs in the mid 60s, and lows in the low to mid 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

WEEKEND: It will feel chilly this weekend with high temperatures in the lower 50s on Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

