USPS making preps for holiday shipping

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Raise your hand if at least one of the gifts you shipped through the post office last year didn’t arrive by Christmas.

To avoid another disaster like that, USPS is investing $40 billion into a 10-year modernization plan called “Delivering for America.”

USPS officials expect to deliver 13 million packages and 12 million letters between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.

This year’s heavy volume will be handled by two new sorting machines and 10 new robots.

Employees place packages on the conveyor belt. The sorter scans the bar codes and moves the packages into boxes with different ZIP Codes.

”They can actually process packages 12 times faster than you would during a manual operation,” said USPS spokesperson Albert Ruiz.

The sorter can sort 3,000 packages per hour and the robots can do 350 per hour.

The equipment still needs employees to operate it.

So USPS is hiring up to 300 seasonal workers in Memphis at a starting pay of more than $18 an hour.

If you’re interested in applying for a job visit www.usps.com/careers.

