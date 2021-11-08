Tenn. Dept. of Safety requests more state troopers in Memphis as interstate shootings rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The number of shootings on Memphis interstates continues to rise at an alarming rate.

The Memphis Police Department said as of Monday, there have been 105 shootings on the city’s interstates this year.

That’s well above the 83 interstate shootings in all of 2020.

The rising numbers caught the attention of Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security commissioner, Jeff Long.

“We’ve had several operations where we’ve sent troopers to the Memphis area to patrol the interstate, to try to help on the shooting incident,” Long said.

Long presented his department’s budget request for next year to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Friday. It includes a request of $3.5 million for 25 additional state troopers.

“On a daily basis, we provide assistance to local and federal law enforcement, and that increase in that request has dramatically increased by the demand that we’ve had,” said Long.

Long also acknowledged the need for a permanent presence of Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) troopers on Memphis interstates, which is something local leaders like Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland have been pushing for.

“We need more troopers to put in a permanent position in the Memphis district in order to support that larger urban area,” said Long.

It’s unclear how many of those extra state troopers Long requested in his department’s budget would actually go to Memphis.

The funding must first be approved by the governor and would then become part of the governor’s budget request to the general assembly next year.

Last month, 46 new Tennessee Highway Patrol cadets were pinned. But of those 46, only eight were assigned to the Memphis district, which covers several counties.

Of those eight, only two were assigned to Shelby County.

Twenty cadets were assigned to the Nashville district.

Action News 5 reached out to THP to ask about the discrepancy between the Nashville and Memphis districts, but our messages have not yet been returned.

