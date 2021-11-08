SCSO: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office say deputies responded to intersection of Milton Wilson Boulevard and Arline Road around 1 p.m. where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Deputies have the intersection shutdown for investigation.

