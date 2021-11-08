Advertise with Us
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Monday, Joe Birch interviews Dr. Shirin Mazumder at the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Dr. Mazumder is an infectious disease specialist at Methodist Healthcare.

This week, Dr. Mazumder spoke about the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. She also talked about a COVID-19 antiviral pill and the impact it might have on high-risk patients who contract COVID-19.

Watch her interviews below or find them on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

