Police investigating after man fatally shot in Frayser

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Investigators say a man was shot on St. Elmo Avenue in Frayser before 10 a.m. Monday morning. The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

