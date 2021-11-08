Pediatric vaccinations kick off in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Magnolia State will begin to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 Monday. Parents can begin making appointments through the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The child-sized doses will also be available at other qualified health centers and pharmacies.

Here in Shelby County, for the families who want to get their kids vaccinated, the health department is extending its hours to allow more parents to bring their children in for COVID-19 vaccines.

The Immunization Clinic will accept walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on several days over the next four weeks.

Monday-Wednesday, November 8-10, 2021; and Friday, November 12, 2021

Monday-Thursday, November 15-18, 2021

Monday-Wednesday, November 22-24,2021

Monday-Tuesday, November 29 and 30, 2021

Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian with documentation of the child’s birth date.

