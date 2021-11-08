Advertise with Us
Pastor disarms gunman during church service in Nashville, according to police

Metro Police praise a North Nashville pastor for stopping Dezire Baganda who pulled out a gun...
Metro Police praise a North Nashville pastor for stopping Dezire Baganda who pulled out a gun while in church on Sunday morning.
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee pastor is receiving praise for stopping a man accused of pulling out a gun during church service Sunday morning, according to Metro police.

WSMV reports, 26-year-old Dezire Baganda is charged with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault after allegedly walking up to the altar at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church, with a gun in hand as the pastor and several church members were praying.

Police say Baganda told everyone to get up as he pointed the gun at the congregation but the pastor quickly tackled him to the ground before he was able to fire the weapon.

According to WSMV, the pastor told police Baganda was not a member of the church but he visited services in the past.

The suspect is expected to face additional counts in connection to this case later this week.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

